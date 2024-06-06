Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,954 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 58,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Sanofi by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 4.5% in the third quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1.9% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $49.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.40. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $55.72. The firm has a market cap of $124.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.60.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. Sanofi had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $1.478 dividend. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.37%.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

