Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 411 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,465 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,269,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,695,000 after buying an additional 67,091 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,239,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,847,000 after purchasing an additional 821,199 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,314,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,661,000 after purchasing an additional 96,347 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,478,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,104,000 after purchasing an additional 65,372 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 50.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,360,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,783,000 after buying an additional 454,289 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %

GBCI opened at $36.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.71 and a 200 day moving average of $38.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.83 and a 12 month high of $44.06. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.80.

Glacier Bancorp Increases Dividend

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $196.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Glacier Bancorp’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on GBCI shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.40.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

