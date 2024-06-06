Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes $1.56 Million Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 7.54% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 10,551 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCF opened at $47.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.95. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.34 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.2783 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.

