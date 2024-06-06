Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 331,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 80,459 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Medical Properties Trust worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,655,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 880.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,951,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548,423 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,610,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,926,000 after buying an additional 1,989,853 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 517.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,150,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,558,000 after buying an additional 1,801,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 5,065,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,609,000 after buying an additional 1,680,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MPW. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. BNP Paribas raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

Medical Properties Trust Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $5.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.27. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $10.74.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.65%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.03%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

