Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 77.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,754 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 614.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,039,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,241 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,477,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,075,000 after buying an additional 17,565 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,436,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,496,000 after buying an additional 88,997 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,055,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,756,000 after buying an additional 13,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,721,000 after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SFM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $78.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.51. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.17 and a 12 month high of $82.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, insider Joseph L. Hurley sold 14,184 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $884,797.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,045 shares in the company, valued at $626,607.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joe Fortunato sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,156,771.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph L. Hurley sold 14,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $884,797.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,045 shares in the company, valued at $626,607.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,129 shares of company stock worth $11,443,800 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

