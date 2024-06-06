Carolyn Monroe Sells 4,503 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Stock

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 4,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $140,853.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Carolyn Monroe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 1st, Carolyn Monroe sold 3,377 shares of Old Republic International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $101,445.08.

Old Republic International Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ORI opened at $30.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $24.17 and a 1 year high of $32.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.83.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Old Republic International had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at $89,446,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Old Republic International by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,156,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $864,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,147 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Old Republic International by 1,208.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,511,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,849 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Old Republic International by 174.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,380,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,590,000 after acquiring an additional 876,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Old Republic International by 55.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,263,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,966,000 after acquiring an additional 804,803 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORI shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Articles

