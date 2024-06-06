CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,928,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414,785 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.53% of CF Industries worth $232,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of CF opened at $76.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.75. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.26 and a 1 year high of $87.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.22%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

