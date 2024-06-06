ChargePoint’s (CHPT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 74.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 target price (down from $2.00) on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down previously from $3.50) on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.46.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CHPT

ChargePoint Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $1.72 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.92. The stock has a market cap of $728.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. ChargePoint has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $115.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.48 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 125.19% and a negative net margin of 90.32%. Research analysts predict that ChargePoint will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ChargePoint

In related news, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 19,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $35,595.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 421,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,205. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard Wilmer sold 25,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $47,453.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,359,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,412,193.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 19,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $35,595.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 421,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,846 shares of company stock valued at $102,562. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChargePoint

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ChargePoint by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,688,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,645,210 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,733,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 418.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,522,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,536,000 after buying an additional 2,035,496 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,970,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,257,000. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChargePoint Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.