Charles Sands Acquires 257,773 Shares of Byron Energy Limited (ASX:BYE) Stock

Byron Energy Limited (ASX:BYE – Get Free Report) insider Charles Sands bought 257,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,857.56 ($7,958.09).
Byron Energy Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.59.
Byron Energy Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Byron Energy
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Semtech Stock’s Breakout Could Have Another Leg Higher
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- REV Group, Inc. Stock Doubles in 12 Months, Will It Double Again?
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
Receive News & Ratings for Byron Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byron Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.