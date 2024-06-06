Charles Sands Acquires 257,773 Shares of Byron Energy Limited (ASX:BYE) Stock

Byron Energy Limited (ASX:BYE – Get Free Report) insider Charles Sands bought 257,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,857.56 ($7,958.09).

Byron Energy Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.59.

Get Byron Energy alerts:

Byron Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Byron Energy Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It holds working interests in various blocks located in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico, the United States. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Byron Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byron Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.