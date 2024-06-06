Cheryl Creuzot Sells 766 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Stock

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) Director Cheryl Creuzot sold 766 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $25,002.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,304.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $32.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.42. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.92 and a 1-year high of $47.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.33.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. The firm had revenue of $123.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.86 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 31.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bancorp

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Bancorp by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 88,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 38,961 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Bancorp by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Bancorp by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 127,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 60,016 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bancorp by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 219,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 42,346 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TBBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Bancorp from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Read Our Latest Report on Bancorp

About Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.