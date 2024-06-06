Cheryl Creuzot Sells 766 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Stock

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) Director Cheryl Creuzot sold 766 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $25,002.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,304.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $32.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.42. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.92 and a 1-year high of $47.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.33.
Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. The firm had revenue of $123.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.86 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 31.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TBBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Bancorp from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.
The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.
