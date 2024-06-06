Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) fell 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $154.11 and last traded at $155.29. 1,798,891 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 8,058,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.95.

Get Chevron alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Chevron

Chevron Stock Down 0.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.59 and a 200 day moving average of $153.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,546 shares of company stock worth $3,176,223. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chevron

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVX. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 2,493.2% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 53,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,030,000 after acquiring an additional 51,485 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Chevron by 4.2% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 27,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Chevron by 11.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 188,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,832,000 after purchasing an additional 19,165 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 6.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,740,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $293,657,000 after purchasing an additional 112,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.