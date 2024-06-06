Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,402,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,957 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 3.40% of Chord Energy worth $233,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 247,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,193,000 after purchasing an additional 12,960 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,715,000 after acquiring an additional 23,375 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $2,317,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth $632,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Chord Energy by 61,650.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHRD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $228.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chord Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Chord Energy from $178.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.40.

Chord Energy Trading Down 1.7 %

CHRD opened at $170.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.08. Chord Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $143.69 and a 1-year high of $190.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.35. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chord Energy Co. will post 22.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $2.94 dividend. This represents a $11.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

Chord Energy Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

