Chris Bruzzo Sells 14,936 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 14,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $54,068.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $3.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.04. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $9.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.85 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Peloton Interactive

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,554,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,397 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,259,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,919,000 after buying an additional 3,925,000 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 8,386,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,159 shares during the last quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 6,196,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,471 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $20,824,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

PTON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $3.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup cut Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $3.80 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.14.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Featured Stories

