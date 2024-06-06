CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,312 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Illumina were worth $6,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. abrdn plc lifted its position in Illumina by 764.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 339,023 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $47,206,000 after buying an additional 299,827 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,636,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 210.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 48,194 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,711,000 after buying an additional 32,672 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 275,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $38,397,000 after buying an additional 90,634 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Illumina by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $17,091,000 after buying an additional 6,827 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ILMN. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $185.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.29.

Illumina Stock Performance

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $106.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.75. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $212.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.91.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.