CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 1,569 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Datadog were worth $6,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 743.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 98,690 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $10,773,000.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 324,539 shares in the company, valued at $35,426,677.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total transaction of $15,955,490.65. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 290,412 shares in the company, valued at $36,455,418.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 98,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $10,773,000.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,426,677.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 637,669 shares of company stock valued at $76,562,935 in the last three months. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $110.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.81 and a 52 week high of $138.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.25, a PEG ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.05 and a 200 day moving average of $122.76.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $611.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.97 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. As a group, research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.50.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

