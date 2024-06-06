CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $4.08 Million Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $4,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,373,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,482,546,000 after buying an additional 123,946 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,583,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,655,717,000 after purchasing an additional 929,009 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,830,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,154,686,000 after purchasing an additional 43,191 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,056,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $666,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,028,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,736,000 after purchasing an additional 43,225 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $743.78.

MPWR stock opened at $757.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $693.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $659.31. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $392.10 and a 12 month high of $778.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.13.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $457.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.76 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 21.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 941 shares in the company, valued at $691,635. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,635. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $681.83, for a total value of $7,500,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,744 shares in the company, valued at $89,145,181.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,046 shares of company stock worth $31,842,373 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

