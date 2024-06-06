CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $6.39 Million Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $6,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,561,181,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,745,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,624,000 after buying an additional 86,778 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,537,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,611,000 after buying an additional 72,645 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,265,000 after acquiring an additional 71,751 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,228,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,881,000 after acquiring an additional 183,702 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPG. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of SPG opened at $153.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.71. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.11 and a 52 week high of $157.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.55). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.36%.

Simon Property Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

