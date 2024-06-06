CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $6 Million Stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 333.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,123 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $5,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,525,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,789,000 after acquiring an additional 47,501 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CCEP opened at $73.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.42. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $56.28 and a 1-year high of $75.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CCEP shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.44.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

