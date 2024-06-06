CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 2,233 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $5,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on DLR. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.65.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR stock opened at $147.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 0.57. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.30 and a 52-week high of $154.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.99 and its 200 day moving average is $140.25.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 135.56%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

