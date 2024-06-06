CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 732 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 80.8% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,513,000 after acquiring an additional 13,306 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $127,617.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,696. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $127,617.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,696. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $171,412.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,309.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:ROK opened at $259.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.28 and a 12 month high of $348.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.27.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.88%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

