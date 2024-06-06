CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 1,268 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,145 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $21,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the third quarter worth $723,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,810 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the third quarter worth about $201,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CI opened at $334.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $94.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.98. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $253.95 and a 12 month high of $365.71.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on CI shares. Barclays began coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 price target (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In related news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total value of $3,728,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,189.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total value of $3,728,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,189.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 13,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.33, for a total value of $4,779,608.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,244,330.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,954 shares of company stock valued at $23,916,855. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

