CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 2,505 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $15,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 431,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,708,000 after buying an additional 115,004 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.0% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 44,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at about $241,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.1 %

WM opened at $203.85 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.71 and a 52 week high of $214.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.76. The company has a market capitalization of $81.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Waste Management from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Waste Management from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Waste Management from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.61.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

