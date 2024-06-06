CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,039,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,087 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Avantor worth $23,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Avantor by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantor by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 367,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,743,000 after acquiring an additional 42,543 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Avantor in the 3rd quarter worth $314,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Avantor by 264.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 21,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 15,780 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Avantor by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 65,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avantor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Shares of AVTR opened at $24.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.15, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.35. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $26.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

