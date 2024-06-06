CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $17,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $333,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,192,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $6,144,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $122.33 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $97.40 and a 12 month high of $125.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.90 and its 200 day moving average is $117.87.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

