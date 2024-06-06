CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $11.53 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,103 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $11,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYW. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 13,488.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,145,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,591,000 after buying an additional 1,136,916 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $90,722,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $81,091,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,606.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 622,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,337,000 after acquiring an additional 605,957 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,449.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 475,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,924,000 after acquiring an additional 445,122 shares during the period.

Shares of IYW stock opened at $143.70 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $100.84 and a 1 year high of $143.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

