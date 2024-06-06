CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $13.11 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,408 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $13,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. High Note Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Elevatus Welath Management increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $361.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $328.70. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $260.65 and a fifty-two week high of $361.21.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

