CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $23.34 Million Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,090 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Aptiv worth $23,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 28,955 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 610,552 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,779,000 after acquiring an additional 183,138 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 224,032 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,101,000 after acquiring an additional 78,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $1,179,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.31.

APTV opened at $81.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.02 and its 200-day moving average is $80.59. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,451,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,396,942.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

