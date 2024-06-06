CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 9,746.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 331,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 327,884 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $25,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 6,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 40,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $137.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.35. The firm has a market cap of $98.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.16 and a 1 year high of $179.70.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on DELL. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.81.
Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).
