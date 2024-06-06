CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 9,746.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 331,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 327,884 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $25,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 6,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 40,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $137.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.35. The firm has a market cap of $98.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.16 and a 1 year high of $179.70.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,944,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $211,557,494.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,412,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,634,917,698.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 106,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total value of $13,752,279.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 356,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,987,344.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,944,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $211,557,494.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,412,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,634,917,698.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,382,553 shares of company stock valued at $596,506,390. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DELL. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.81.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.