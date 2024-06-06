CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Stake in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 436,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,428 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Freshworks worth $10,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRSH. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Freshworks in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Freshworks in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freshworks in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Freshworks during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRSH stock opened at $12.89 on Thursday. Freshworks Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $24.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -32.22 and a beta of 0.74.

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $165.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.53 million. Analysts expect that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $127,192.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,437.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Freshworks news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $127,192.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,437.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $91,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,741.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,645 shares of company stock valued at $458,549. 19.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FRSH. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Freshworks from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Freshworks from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Freshworks from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshworks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

