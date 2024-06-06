CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Reduces Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,047 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $15,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. HFR Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,646,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,640,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on BDX shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BDX opened at $236.36 on Thursday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $224.00 and a 1 year high of $287.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.31 billion, a PE ratio of 52.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total value of $399,269.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,750.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total transaction of $399,269.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,750.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.73, for a total value of $781,209.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,942.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,597 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,786. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.