CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 117,489 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 45.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 117,489 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Ameren worth $10,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Ameren by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 124.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Ameren by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,410.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $72.34 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.85. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $67.03 and a 1 year high of $88.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.61%.

AEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ameren from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameren from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.70.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

