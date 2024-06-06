CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,271 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $13,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,347.2% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,039,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915,578 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,621,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,446,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,483,000 after acquiring an additional 254,848 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,847,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,534,000 after acquiring an additional 254,175 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 398,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,989,000 after acquiring an additional 242,983 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $181.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $78.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.90. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $184.34.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

