CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 194,494 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,494 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.34% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $16,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 661,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,260,000 after buying an additional 20,780 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,870 shares in the company, valued at $472,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

ASO stock opened at $56.05 on Thursday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.83 and a 1-year high of $75.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.96.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ASO shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.88.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

