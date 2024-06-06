CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 325 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $12,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.80.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $140.54 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.53 and a 12 month high of $143.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.00.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 22.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 15th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $963,514.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,910,900.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $979,382.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,817,351.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $963,514.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,910,900.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,521 shares of company stock worth $4,620,263 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Yum! Brands

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.