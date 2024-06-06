CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 376 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $12,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Melius reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $189.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.26. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $159.70 and a 1-year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

