CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 45,695 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,187,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,695 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Equitrans Midstream worth $12,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 185.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ETRN opened at $14.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $14.60.

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $364.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.79 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 31.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. US Capital Advisors lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.22.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through Gathering, Transmission, and Water segments. It operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems.

