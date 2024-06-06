Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Announces Earnings Results

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12, RTT News reports. Ciena had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ciena Trading Up 2.4 %

CIEN stock opened at $48.24 on Thursday. Ciena has a 1-year low of $39.94 and a 1-year high of $63.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.66 and its 200-day moving average is $49.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Get Ciena alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total transaction of $207,633.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,094,291.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total value of $207,633.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,094,291.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brodie Gage sold 533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total value of $26,442.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,307 shares of company stock worth $1,414,330. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CIEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ciena in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ciena from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Ciena in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.39.

View Our Latest Analysis on CIEN

About Ciena

(Get Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.