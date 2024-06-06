Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Announces Earnings Results

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12, RTT News reports. Ciena had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
CIEN stock opened at $48.24 on Thursday. Ciena has a 1-year low of $39.94 and a 1-year high of $63.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.66 and its 200-day moving average is $49.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total transaction of $207,633.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,094,291.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total value of $207,633.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,094,291.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brodie Gage sold 533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total value of $26,442.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,307 shares of company stock worth $1,414,330. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.
Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.
