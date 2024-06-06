Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Argus

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Argus to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.43.

Clorox Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:CLX opened at $131.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90. Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $114.68 and a fifty-two week high of $169.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.61.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. Clorox’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Clorox will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clorox

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Clorox by 4.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 13.7% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 117,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,458,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 663,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,963,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 5.3% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

