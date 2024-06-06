Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.57. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund shares last traded at $5.57, with a volume of 30,024 shares.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.0526 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLV. Matisse Capital boosted its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 538.9% in the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 278,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 235,137 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 152.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 176,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 106,725 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $50,000.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

