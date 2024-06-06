CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Hits New 52-Week High at $292.50

CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 292.50 ($3.75) and last traded at GBX 280 ($3.59), with a volume of 383324 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 281.50 ($3.61).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 256.45 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 177.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £764.33 million, a P/E ratio of 6,900.00 and a beta of 0.50.

In related news, insider David Fineberg acquired 114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.37) per share, with a total value of £299.82 ($384.14). In other news, insider David Fineberg acquired 114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.37) per share, for a total transaction of £299.82 ($384.14). Also, insider Albert Soleiman acquired 130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 232 ($2.97) per share, with a total value of £301.60 ($386.42). 64.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

