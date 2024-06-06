Codan Limited (ASX:CDA) Insider Heith Mackay-Cruise Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Codan Limited (ASX:CDA – Get Free Report) insider Heith Mackay-Cruise acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$10.65 ($7.15) per share, with a total value of A$21,300.00 ($14,295.30).
Heith Mackay-Cruise also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 31st, Heith Mackay-Cruise acquired 2,500 shares of Codan stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$10.64 ($7.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,610.00 ($17,859.06).
Codan Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.96, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.81.
About Codan
Codan Limited develops technology solutions for United Nations organizations, mining companies, security and military groups, government departments, individuals, and small-scale miners. It operates through Communications and Metal Detection segments. The Communications segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets communication equipment that consists of DTC radio solutions for the wireless transmission of video and other data applications; and Zetron communications solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Codan
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Semtech Stock’s Breakout Could Have Another Leg Higher
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- REV Group, Inc. Stock Doubles in 12 Months, Will It Double Again?
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
Receive News & Ratings for Codan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.