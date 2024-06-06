Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 427,104 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,939 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $8,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 1.7% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 79,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 17.5% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE RNP opened at $20.46 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $21.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.04.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

