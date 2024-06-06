Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBAPL) Plans Interim Dividend of $1.27

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBAPL – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 1.269 per share on Sunday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This is a boost from Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s previous interim dividend of $1.26.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Price Performance
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Commonwealth Bank of Australia
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Semtech Stock’s Breakout Could Have Another Leg Higher
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- REV Group, Inc. Stock Doubles in 12 Months, Will It Double Again?
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.