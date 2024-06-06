Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $16.12

Shares of Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.12 and traded as low as $15.75. Community Bancorp shares last traded at $15.95, with a volume of 1,295 shares trading hands.

Community Bancorp Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.99 million for the quarter.

Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Community Bancorp Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th.

Community Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for Community National Bank that provides financial services to individuals, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities in northern and central Vermont. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as standby letters of credit; and business checking and other deposit accounts, cash management services, repurchase agreements, ACH and wire transfer services, card processing, and remote deposit capture.

