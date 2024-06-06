Computacenter’s (CCC) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Computacenter (LON:CCC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 3,300 ($42.28) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.09% from the company’s current price.

CCC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on Computacenter in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,350 ($42.92) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($49.97) target price on shares of Computacenter in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Get Computacenter alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Computacenter

Computacenter Stock Down 1.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of LON:CCC opened at GBX 2,748 ($35.21) on Thursday. Computacenter has a 1 year low of GBX 1,994.30 ($25.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,982 ($38.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,672.77 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,760.68. The company has a market capitalization of £3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,588.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.71.

In other Computacenter news, insider Michael J. Norris sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,708 ($34.70), for a total transaction of £88,010 ($112,761.05). 34.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Computacenter Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Computacenter plc provides technology and services to corporate and public sector organizations in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, North America, and internationally. The company provides workplace solutions, including device as a service, collaboration management, endpoint management, and intelligent support experience; cloud services, application and Al platforms, custom applications, and business automation; infrastructure service, data center and edge platforms, relocation and migration, and operational resilience; and networking solutions and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Computacenter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computacenter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.