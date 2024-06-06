Copperwynd Financial LLC Acquires 128 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 228,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,009,000 after buying an additional 95,389 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 369,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,990,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 452,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,524,000 after acquiring an additional 13,811 shares during the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth about $3,201,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on EXPD. BNP Paribas upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.25.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

In related news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $479,659.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,170,637.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $126.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.99. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.03 and a fifty-two week high of $131.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.16.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Stories

