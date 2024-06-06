Copperwynd Financial LLC Cuts Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Copperwynd Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 86.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 896 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,813 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,321,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 22,539.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 934,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,670,000 after buying an additional 930,199 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 40.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,128,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $752,703,000 after buying an additional 905,043 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 65.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,402,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,416,000 after purchasing an additional 555,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,576,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $855,287,000 after buying an additional 553,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $245.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $100.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $245.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.19. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.53 and a 1 year high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

