Copperwynd Financial LLC Has $274,000 Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

General Dynamics stock opened at $299.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $82.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $208.73 and a 1 year high of $302.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $291.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.38.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total transaction of $3,914,215.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,816,065.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total transaction of $3,914,215.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,816,065.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $14,182,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,486 shares of company stock worth $34,391,642 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

