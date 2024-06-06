Copperwynd Financial LLC Makes New Investment in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 85,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,241,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 83,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 165,722 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,847,000 after acquiring an additional 8,678 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.10.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $116.86 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $132.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.77. The stock has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.43.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 29.09%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.91%.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $344,102.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,916,525.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $344,102.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,525.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,034,116.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,357.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

