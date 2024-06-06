Copperwynd Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 15,700 ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBRX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 42.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,675,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,802,000 after buying an additional 4,342,386 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in ImmunityBio in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,874,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,142,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after buying an additional 92,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ImmunityBio from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ IBRX opened at $6.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.61 and a 200 day moving average of $5.16. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $10.53.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

